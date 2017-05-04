Driver who fled after fatal hit-and-run in Paradise Hills sentenced

An ex-con who fled after his speeding vehicle crossed a double-yellow line and fatally struck a man retrieving an umbrella from his parked car in Paradise Hills was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison. James Arthur Robbins, 47, pleaded guilty last month to hit-and-run in the Jan. 19 death of 49-year-old Jose Padron, the father of a 9-year-old boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.