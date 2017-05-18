Driver in I-5 Wrong-Way Crash to Stand Trial in Motorcycle Rider's Death
CHP officers said the motorcyclist killed in a wrong way, DUI crash on his way home to Tijuana never stood a chance. The DUI suspect faces serious felony charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Roland
|247
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|12 hr
|Dead Boy
|1
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|12 hr
|IMTHIRTEEN
|28
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Renny
|37
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
|Gay teens (May '13)
|May 16
|Lets_talks155
|58
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC