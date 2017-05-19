Divided San Diego council to tackle possible public votes on SoccerCity, convention center

A sharply divided San Diego City Council is expected to decide soon whether two disputed proposals - SoccerCity in Mission Valley and a convention center expansion - will be presented to voters in November 2017 or November 2018. Arguments for waiting until the 2018 general election include significant extra costs for a 2017 special election, unresolved details of both proposals and city voters easily approving a ballot measure last year that said such proposals should be decided in higher-turnout general elections.

