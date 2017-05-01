Distraught pool party gunman called e...

Distraught pool party gunman called ex during deadly rampage

A gunman distraught over a recent breakup calmly reclined in a pool chair as he shot strangers at a birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend so she could hear the gunfire and screams of terror, San Diego police said Monday. Before police fatally shot him, Peter Selis killed one woman and wounded six other people in a rampage that turned a birthday party into bedlam as shots echoed among upscale apartment towers, people ran for their lives and the wounded lay bleeding by the pool.

