Del Mar Concerts Back on Track With Slightly Stoopid
The OB band, which has become quite the worldwide sensation, is scheduled to play the Del Mar Racetrack on Saturday, Aug. 26. as part of the 2017 summer concert series. Stoopid got their start in the mid-'90s and are now basically a San Diego institution -- the eight-piece group routinely packs the biggest venues in town and has been a non-stop touring machine for years.
