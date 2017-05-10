Cutwater sets sail

As the number of craft breweries in San Diego nears 150, the number of distilleries approaches a mere 17. However, in the relatively young world of craft spirits, 17 apparently counts for a lot. When travel-booking site Travelocity.com crunched its user data to release a Beer Tourism Index last fall, it ranked San Diego a debatable number eight among large cities people travel to for beer.

