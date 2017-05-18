Crews battle brush fire in Escondido,...

Crews battle brush fire in Escondido, threatens homes

8 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire that is threatening structures off Deer Springs Road, near Interstate 15 in the Escondido area, according to Cal Fire. Crews have halted the spread of that roughly five-acre brush fire off Deer Springs Road and Interstate 15 in the Escondido area, according to Cal Fire.

