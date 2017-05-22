Couple aim to demystify Vietnamese food

Couple aim to demystify Vietnamese food

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Tan and Marya Chuong inside their newly opened San Marcos restaurant Cay Bistro, which aims to simplify, modernize and localize Vietnamese food. Tan and Marya Chuong inside their newly opened San Marcos restaurant Cay Bistro, which aims to simplify, modernize and localize Vietnamese food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Diego Lyft Promo Code Driver & Rider 'SanDi... (Jun '16) 43 min crazystever 2
News Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho... Wed 07 Mustang 4
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Wed Molly O 141
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
Review: Quick Lock and Pick May 23 paula 4
Best Solar Company in San Diego May 23 Janis 1
News Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15) May 20 Meme 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Recession
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC