Councilman Alvarez rides the neighborhood, promises money for bikes
City councilmember David Alvarez met with more than 100 cycling enthusiasts assembled by the San Diego Bike Coalition on Thursday afternoon to lead a ride through his native Barrio Logan. Past the trolley depot and onto National Avenue, where the group contrasted with rows of tents and makeshift sleeping quarters lining the sidewalks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Hey
|351
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|13 hr
|elarabianking
|25
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Capone
|499
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Most Corruption
|242
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|Fri
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|May 2
|Billy
|331
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC