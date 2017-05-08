Comic and caustic - Heartbreak House' at Hartford Stage
Grant Goodman and Tessa Auberjonois rehearse a scene for "Heartbreak House," opening at Hartford Stage on Thursday, May 11, and running through Sunday, June 11. Grant Goodman and Tessa Auberjonois rehearse a scene for "Heartbreak House," opening at Hartford Stage on Thursday, May 11, and running through Sunday, June 11. " Heartbreak House ," the comic/caustic masterpiece by George Bernard Shaw , is at Hartford Stage. Directed by Darko Tresnjak, it tells the tale of a man and his daughters - one liberal, the other conservative - and a bunch of bickering guests.
