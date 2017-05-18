Charges shed light on sea cucumber sm...

Charges shed light on sea cucumber smuggling at US border

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

In this Dec. 30, 2005 photo Jim DePompei of the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium holds a sea cucumber in the tide pools at Cabrillo Beach in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. A father and son have been indicted on charges of smuggling illegally harvested sea cucumbers worth more than $17 million into the United States and selling the Chinese delicacy on Asian markets, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 1 min Seff 31
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 19 hr Roland 247
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 21 hr Dead Boy 1
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May 17 un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) May 17 un agenda 21 16
Gay teens (May '13) May 16 Lets_talks155 58
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) May 15 Noneya 501
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC