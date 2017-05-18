Charges shed light on sea cucumber sm...

Charges shed light on sea cucumber smuggling at US border

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WRAL.com

David Mayorquin and his father, Ramon Torres Mayorquin, are accused of a scheme to buy the illegally harvested animals from poachers in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, pay for them under fake names and underestimate their weight and value to inspectors at San Diego's Otay Mesa border crossing, across from Tijuana, Mexico. From San Diego, they allegedly shipped the product to Asia, including China, where they are delicacies in Chinese dishes, prized for medicinal value and considered an aphrodisiac.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 6 hr Mark Suckinburger 2
News Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15) 6 hr Meme 2
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 7 hr treeface41 34
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 8 hr Nancy 248
Review: Quick Lock and Pick 11 hr Meganthevegan 3
News Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho... May 13 Ray Jah 2
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,166,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC