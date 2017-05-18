Charges shed light on sea cucumber smuggling at US border
In this Dec. 30, 2005 photo Jim DePompei of the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium holds a sea cucumber in the tide pools at Cabrillo Beach in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. A father and son have been indicted on charges of smuggling illegally harvested sea cucumbers worth more than $17 million into the United States and selling the Chinese delicacy on Asian markets, Friday, May 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|1 hr
|Mark Suckinburger
|2
|Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Meme
|2
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|2 hr
|treeface41
|34
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Nancy
|248
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|6 hr
|Meganthevegan
|3
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|May 13
|Ray Jah
|2
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC