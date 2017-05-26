Car flips into Tijuana River, one person rescued

San Diego lifeguards and firefighters pulled one person from a car that flipped upside down into the Tijuana River on Friday San Diego lifeguards and firefighters pulled one person from a car that flipped upside down into the Tijuana River on Friday One person was rescued from a car that crashed into the Tijuana River, landing upside down, in San Ysidro Friday morning, authorities said. San Diego lifeguards and firefighters pulled the person out of the car, which lay in a marshy spot of the river off Dairy Mart Road and Camino de la Plaza.

