Burlesque Icon Dita Von Teese Set to ...

Burlesque Icon Dita Von Teese Set to Astound Audiences with the Art of the Teese Variety Show

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

International Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, is set to bring audiences an opulent evening of glamour and seduction in her critically acclaimed, "The Art of the Teese" which kicks off July 6th in San Diego, CA. "I'm proud to bring together a show-stopping, diverse cast of the crme de la crme of modern burlesque stars that elate and inspire! The Art of the Teese is an opulent and riotous spectacle that is not to be missed!" The decadent spectacle treats audiences to four of Von Teese's most exhilarating performances, including a brand new version of her iconic "Martini Glass" routine which features a beautiful new champagne glass, crystalized from top to bottom with over 250,000 Swarovski crystals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Yeetboy76 396
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sun Gordy 243
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Sat elarabianking 25
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) May 5 Capone 499
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
mass shooting May 2 Thousands 4
Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11) May 2 Billy 331
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC