Burlesque Icon Dita Von Teese Set to Astound Audiences with the Art of the Teese Variety Show

International Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, is set to bring audiences an opulent evening of glamour and seduction in her critically acclaimed, "The Art of the Teese" which kicks off July 6th in San Diego, CA. "I'm proud to bring together a show-stopping, diverse cast of the crme de la crme of modern burlesque stars that elate and inspire! The Art of the Teese is an opulent and riotous spectacle that is not to be missed!" The decadent spectacle treats audiences to four of Von Teese's most exhilarating performances, including a brand new version of her iconic "Martini Glass" routine which features a beautiful new champagne glass, crystalized from top to bottom with over 250,000 Swarovski crystals.

