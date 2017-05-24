Boy injured in San Ysidro suspected DUI crash home from hospital

A 6-year-old boy is back home in San Ysidro after spending 18 days in the hospital with severe injuries from a crash allegedly caused by a DUI driver who had been deported to Mexico repeatedly. Lennox Lake was released from Rady Children's Hospital on Tuesday, but remains in delicate condition as he recovers from a skull fracture, infections and a rash, said an aunt.

