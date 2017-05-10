Border agency says it has picked finalists to design wall

Border agency says it has picked fina...

The federal government said Friday that it has settled on finalists to design President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, but it won't identify them. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it will notify finalists over the next several days.

