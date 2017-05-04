Baby grey whale entangled in kelp off...

Baby grey whale entangled in kelp off San Diego coast

Lifeguards headed out to sea Wednesday morning after reports that a whale had gotten entangled in some kelp off Point Loma. When Chopper8 went to investigate there were two whales -a grey whale and her calf- with the calf appearing to be the one in trouble.

