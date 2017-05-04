Arrested trying to withdraw inheritan...

Arrested trying to withdraw inheritance money from Pt. Loma Wells Fargo

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Mark Hayward entered a Wells Fargo branch in Point Loma on August 5, 2016 and requested to withdraw $20,000 from his bank account he had opened ten days prior, reads an April 25 lawsuit Hayward filed in federal court. The money was from an inheritance he had received, says his attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Caliboy 338
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) 7 hr Capone 499
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 10 hr Most Corruption 242
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... 15 hr TruthComesinHeavy... 1
mass shooting May 2 Thousands 4
Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11) May 2 Billy 331
Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county May 2 Milfhunter789 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC