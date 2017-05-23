Arrest made in homeless men killings in Otay Mesa
A transient was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing two other homeless men last week at an Otay Mesa strip mall. San Diego police arrested Ricardo Valles, 52, about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Beyer Way and Palm Avenue, a short distance from the site of the slayings, homicide Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|134
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|3 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|5 hr
|paula
|4
|Best Solar Company in San Diego
|20 hr
|Janis
|1
|Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15)
|May 20
|Meme
|2
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|May 13
|Ray Jah
|2
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC