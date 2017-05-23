Arrest made in homeless men killings ...

Arrest made in homeless men killings in Otay Mesa

A transient was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing two other homeless men last week at an Otay Mesa strip mall. San Diego police arrested Ricardo Valles, 52, about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Beyer Way and Palm Avenue, a short distance from the site of the slayings, homicide Lt.

