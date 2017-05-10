Accused drunken driver in California crash was deported 15 times
A Mexican national charged in a San Diego, California, car crash that badly injured a 6-year-old boy was in the country illegally and had been deported at least 15 times, U.S. immigration officials said on Wednesday. Constantino Banda-Acosta was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents about a mile from the two-car collision that took place at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego, near the border with Mexico.
