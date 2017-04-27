A man went to withdraw money from the...

A man went to withdraw money from the bank, was arrested instead

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

On a Friday last August, Mark Hayward went to a Wells Fargo bank to withdraw $20,000 of his inheritance money. He got arrested and spent the night in jail instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 8 min Mitchel16162 417
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) 5 hr Chewy 70
Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10) 10 hr Renny 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) May 7 Gordy 243
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) May 6 elarabianking 25
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
mass shooting May 2 Thousands 4
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,048 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC