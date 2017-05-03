8 shot during San Diego pool party; suspect dead
Michael Benjamin, a student at the University of California, San Diego and a resident at La Jolla Crossroads for a little over a year, said he often felt that some people in the complex were quietly hostile toward him because he's black. The 36-year-old TV personality lamented the death of Monique Clark on Instagram, calling her a "beautiful spirit with an infectious smile".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|19 min
|Ilovetocum12321
|307
|mass shooting
|Tue
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Billy
|331
|Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county
|Tue
|Milfhunter789
|1
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
|Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa...
|Apr 27
|John Karey
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC