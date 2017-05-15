7-11 pushes for more liquor licenses - City Heights, Ocean Beach, Linda Vista
"The Green Cat at Euclid and Imperial was so sketchy that people think a 7-Eleven could be an improvement." In the past year, the 7-Eleven corporation - which now holds more than 20 percent of the beer and wine sales licenses in the county - has launched a push into at least five San Diego neighborhoods and into El Cajon, though all but one are already over-saturated by state Alcoholic Beverage Control standards with stores selling beer and wine.
