2 ex-executives plead guilty in massive Navy bribery scandal

Two former executives of foreign defense contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia pleaded guilty today to fraud charges for conspiring to submit bogus bids, claims and invoices to the U.S. Navy in an effort to win contracts and overcharge the Navy by tens of millions of dollars in a years- long corruption scheme. Neil Peterson, 39, and Linda Raja, 44, both of Singapore, worked as chief deputies for defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis to fill the coffers of their company at the expense of the U.S. Navy, prosecutors said.

