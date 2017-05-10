10 Years Later Jamul Woman Fears Losing Home Again
As firefighter worked to extinguish the Gate Fire in Jamul on Saturday, evacuated residents were left wondering when they would be able to go back home, and even worse, if they would still have a home to come back to. Wildfire season threatens the San Diego area every year, and for some, like Pat Pendleton, the 2007 fire season is still a fresh memory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|FYI
|249
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|15 hr
|SC u42589
|36
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Sat
|Mark Suckinburger
|2
|Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15)
|Sat
|Meme
|2
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Sat
|Meganthevegan
|3
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|May 13
|Ray Jah
|2
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC