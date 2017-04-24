The Border Wall: First video of Otay Mountain prototype location
Otay Mountain will be ground zero for the first prototype border walls as President Donald Trump scrambles to find financing to start construction. CBS News 8 was given exclusive access to the spot where some 20 prototypes are planned to be built by the end of June.
