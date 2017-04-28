San Diego Theatre Connection Announce...

San Diego Theatre Connection Announces Three Throng Theatre-a-Thon

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Three leading community theatres and two of San Diego County's premier charities come together for a CA$H MOB to help homeless youth and people living with HIV/AIDS and cancer. Every dollar counts to provide music education through the Doors Of Change music and art program for homeless youth 12-24 years of age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Islamophobia Apr 28 Juan Diaz 35
News Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa... Apr 28 Upsetinsandiego 1
News Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa... Apr 27 John Karey 3
looking for Apr 27 Benjamin isaccs c... 1
Russ McKamey McKamey Manor Apr 25 IndyGOP 1
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Apr 23 Molly O 133
News Search spreads for Calif. teen; sex offender held (Mar '10) Apr 19 Geezer 32
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,678,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC