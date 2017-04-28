San Diego Theatre Connection Announces Three Throng Theatre-a-Thon
Three leading community theatres and two of San Diego County's premier charities come together for a CA$H MOB to help homeless youth and people living with HIV/AIDS and cancer. Every dollar counts to provide music education through the Doors Of Change music and art program for homeless youth 12-24 years of age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
|Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa...
|Apr 27
|John Karey
|3
|looking for
|Apr 27
|Benjamin isaccs c...
|1
|Russ McKamey McKamey Manor
|Apr 25
|IndyGOP
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Apr 23
|Molly O
|133
|Search spreads for Calif. teen; sex offender held (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Geezer
|32
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC