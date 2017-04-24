San Diego center gets six new tenants
A San Diego strip center that underwent a repositioning and renovation over the past two years is welcoming six new tenants. The Presidio, which sits below the 18th Century Presidio fortress in the Linda Vista community has transformed its retail lineup with the signings of Rip Curl, Luv Bridal, Hopsy, Babe Kombucha, West Coast Veterinary Hospital, and Sharetea.
