San Diego budget prioritizes environment, but makes minor cuts there
San Diego's proposed budget would cut habitat restoration, trail construction and water pollution prevention Mayor Kevin Faulconer 's proposed budget prioritizes environmental initiatives such as San Diego's ambitious climate action and zero waste plans, but it would cut funding for habitat restoration, water pollution prevention and hiking trail construction. City officials say the cuts fit with the mayor's focus on shrinking spending in some limited target areas so that the city can preserve money for higher priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
|Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa...
|Apr 27
|John Karey
|3
|looking for
|Apr 27
|Benjamin isaccs c...
|1
|Russ McKamey McKamey Manor
|Apr 25
|IndyGOP
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Apr 23
|Molly O
|133
|Search spreads for Calif. teen; sex offender held (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Geezer
|32
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC