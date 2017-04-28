San Diego budget prioritizes environment, but makes minor cuts there

San Diego's proposed budget would cut habitat restoration, trail construction and water pollution prevention Mayor Kevin Faulconer 's proposed budget prioritizes environmental initiatives such as San Diego's ambitious climate action and zero waste plans, but it would cut funding for habitat restoration, water pollution prevention and hiking trail construction. City officials say the cuts fit with the mayor's focus on shrinking spending in some limited target areas so that the city can preserve money for higher priorities.

