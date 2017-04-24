Normal Heights seeks curfews to roust homeless
The Adams Avenue Recreation Council voted Tuesday night to take action seeking curfews at two parks that will allow the police to roust the homeless who are camping there. "Who wants to bring their children when these people are always there - they live there."
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
