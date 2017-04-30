Marines mull continued shutdown of beach following shark attack
Marines with Zodiac Battalion, Mexican Naval Infantry Forces, disembark from their vessels and storm the shoreline on San Onofre beach during an amphibious landing training as part of Exercise Dawn Blitz in 2015 aboard Camp Pendleton. Marines with Zodiac Battalion, Mexican Naval Infantry Forces, disembark from their vessels and storm the shoreline on San Onofre beach during an amphibious landing training as part of Exercise Dawn Blitz in 2015 aboard Camp Pendleton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|46 min
|michael
|254
|mass shooting
|1 hr
|guest
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|1 hr
|taco
|2
|jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l...
|13 hr
|arcadia usd
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Jose
|67
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC