Man in San Diego River, Armed With Spear, Prompts Standoff
A suspect wanted on a warrant fled into the San Diego River, armed with a knife and a spear, gave himself up after a short standoff with San Diego police . The incident began at 12:51 p.m. Thursday near Interstate 8 and Morena Boulevard.
