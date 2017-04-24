Lions draft pick Jamal Agnew has speed to help overcome mistakes
He ran a pair of 4.4-second 40-yard dashes in the University of San Diego's pro day and evidence of his quickness goes back much farther than that. In high school at San Diego Point Loma, Agnew was a 100-meter champion in track as well as being an all-conference point guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|46 min
|michael
|254
|mass shooting
|1 hr
|guest
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|1 hr
|taco
|2
|jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l...
|13 hr
|arcadia usd
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Jose
|67
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC