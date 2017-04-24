Lions draft pick Jamal Agnew has spee...

Lions draft pick Jamal Agnew has speed to help overcome mistakes

He ran a pair of 4.4-second 40-yard dashes in the University of San Diego's pro day and evidence of his quickness goes back much farther than that. In high school at San Diego Point Loma, Agnew was a 100-meter champion in track as well as being an all-conference point guard.

