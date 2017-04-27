Hershey Felder Returns to San Diego Rep as Irving Berlin
San Diego Repertory Theatre has announced the return of the highly acclaimed and widely popular holiday show, "Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin." The newly announced show, a holiday offering during the downtown theatre's 42nd season, features songs by Irving Berlin and a book by Hershey Felder, with direction from longtime Felder collaborator Trevor Hay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
|Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa...
|Apr 27
|John Karey
|3
|looking for
|Apr 27
|Benjamin isaccs c...
|1
|Russ McKamey McKamey Manor
|Apr 25
|IndyGOP
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Apr 23
|Molly O
|133
|Search spreads for Calif. teen; sex offender held (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Geezer
|32
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC