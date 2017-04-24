City of San Diego faces a $44 million budget deficit

The City of San Diego is facing a $44.1 million budget deficit in the next fiscal year that begins July 1, according to a report released Friday by the Office of the Independent Budget Analyst. Mayor Kevin Faulconer released a balanced $3.6 billion budget proposal that included cuts to close a projected $36.9 million gap, but the the IBA's office said the funding shortfall increased by $44.1 "after recognizing a number of critical funding needs."

