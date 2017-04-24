BP Arrests Suspect Wanted for Sexual Assault of Minor
A man wanted for sexual assault of a minor and burglary was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. A CBP officer discovered Martinez's was an exact match to a suspect wanted in Oregon on charges of sexual assault of a minor and first degree burglary.
