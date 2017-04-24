'A Night to Remember' for special nee...

'A Night to Remember' for special needs students

For more than 400 of San Diego's special needs students, it was a night to remember Friday after attending a prom hosted by the Mainstream Buddies. Students from 70 schools across the county attended the prom, and the event was so popular, it sold out in two weeks.

