'A Night to Remember' for special needs students
For more than 400 of San Diego's special needs students, it was a night to remember Friday after attending a prom hosted by the Mainstream Buddies. Students from 70 schools across the county attended the prom, and the event was so popular, it sold out in two weeks.
