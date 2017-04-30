8 Hurt In Shooting Spree At San Diego Apartment Complex
UNIVERSITY CITY - Eight people were injured when a man opened fire at an apartment complex in the San Diego neighborhood of University City Sunday night, police said. According to CBS affiliate KFMB , just after 6 p.m. a man opened fire in the pool area of an apartment complex at 9080 Judicial Dr. at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments.
