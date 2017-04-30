8 Hurt In Shooting Spree At San Diego...

8 Hurt In Shooting Spree At San Diego Apartment Complex

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

UNIVERSITY CITY - Eight people were injured when a man opened fire at an apartment complex in the San Diego neighborhood of University City Sunday night, police said. According to CBS affiliate KFMB , just after 6 p.m. a man opened fire in the pool area of an apartment complex at 9080 Judicial Dr. at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 18 min deadlite780 272
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) 3 hr CASH ME OUT SIDE 497
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) 9 hr Capone 68
jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l... 11 hr lake tahoe 2
mass shooting 17 hr 25or6to4 2
Islamophobia Apr 28 Juan Diaz 35
News Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa... Apr 28 Upsetinsandiego 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC