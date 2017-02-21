Yellowtail at Colonet still biting between storms

As the weather continues to bounce, seemingly weekly, between warm and storm, the local boats have been getting out as they can between gales and scoring well on sand bass, sculpin and a decent halibut bite. Those heading south when there is a window of opportunity are still finding yellowtail biting on the high spots off the northern Baja coast from the Coronado Islands down to the banks just south of San Martin Island.

