Yellowtail at Colonet still biting between storms
As the weather continues to bounce, seemingly weekly, between warm and storm, the local boats have been getting out as they can between gales and scoring well on sand bass, sculpin and a decent halibut bite. Those heading south when there is a window of opportunity are still finding yellowtail biting on the high spots off the northern Baja coast from the Coronado Islands down to the banks just south of San Martin Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Droz555
|10
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Cisco Kid
|35
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hasbeen Hillary
|199
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|Feb 23
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Feb 23
|Capone
|50
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|Feb 23
|Diego
|14
|WALLapalooza
|Feb 23
|Wally Ballooo
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC