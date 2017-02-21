Yellowtail at Colonet still biting be...

Yellowtail at Colonet still biting between storms

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

As the weather continues to bounce, seemingly weekly, between warm and storm, the local boats have been getting out as they can between gales and scoring well on sand bass, sculpin and a decent halibut bite. Those heading south when there is a window of opportunity are still finding yellowtail biting on the high spots off the northern Baja coast from the Coronado Islands down to the banks just south of San Martin Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 6 hr Droz555 10
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Fri Cisco Kid 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 199
News Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway Feb 23 Why waste the Money 1
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) Feb 23 Capone 50
Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09) Feb 23 Diego 14
WALLapalooza Feb 23 Wally Ballooo 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,175,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC