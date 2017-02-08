Woman swept off San Diego reef saved ...

Woman swept off San Diego reef saved by witness, lifeguards

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: My Mother Lode

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that a bystander called 911 Wednesday to report hearing the screams of a woman struggling in the water off Coast Walk Trail near La Jolla Cove. Another witness jumped into the water to help keep the woman afloat until lifeguards arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another 1 hr Linda Miller 1
News Feces Flinger Gives New Meaning to Jury Duty (Jan '09) 17 hr Phart Four 41
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Wed seewhycableguy 153
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Blunt Force 187
Illegal Alien Roaches Tue Trump 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 2 Robert 1
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Jan 30 IPC 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC