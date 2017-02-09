Woman swept off San Diego reef saved by witness, lifeguards
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that a bystander called 911 Wednesday to report hearing the screams of a woman struggling in the water off Coast Walk Trail near La Jolla Cove. Another witness jumped into the water to help keep the woman afloat until lifeguards arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|14 hr
|Linda Miller
|1
|Feces Flinger Gives New Meaning to Jury Duty (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Phart Four
|41
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Wed
|seewhycableguy
|153
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Blunt Force
|187
|Illegal Alien Roaches
|Feb 7
|Trump
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Jan 30
|IPC
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC