Woman stabbed in fight outside of PB nightclub
A woman was stabbed during a fight outside a Pacific Beach nightclub, police said Monday. The victim began arguing with a group of people standing alongside Garnet Avenue near Dawes Street -- outside the Cabo Cantina -- around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, and someone in the group cut her with an unknown object, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.
