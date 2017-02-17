Windy Storm Leaves Messes, Problems Across San Diego County
Trees were toppled, power lines felled and debris spread in last weekend's wet, windy storm, leaving messes to clean up across San Diego County. Although the most recent storm was not as bad as the ones that swept across the region in January, it still brought even more damage.
