Wide array of films are on the March horizon

The 24th annual, 11-day San Diego Latino Film Festival , March 16-26 at Fashion Valley Mall and North Park, is more than just a movie exhibition - it's a multi-faceted celebration of worldwide Latin culture. "In addition to the 165 films shown in five auditoriums inside AMC Fashion Valley, every one of the 11 days there will be music and dance with more than 30 live acts on three performance stages," said Ethan van Thillo, executive director/founder of SDLFF, which originated in 1993 as a student film festival now-turned international exposition.

