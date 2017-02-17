Why border boycotts, slowdowns and taxes are a big deal in San Diego
A street sign leading into Mexico at near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Ysidro. The pervasive anxiety about a possible reworking of the North American Free Trade Agreement - and talk by President Donald Trump of a tax - can be gleaned from a recent post by John Nienstedt, president and CEO of Competitive Edge Research & Communication .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Happy Buyer
|191
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Sun
|LouisaLouise
|139
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Fri
|DocP
|155
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC