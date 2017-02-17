What's Closed on Presidents Day Across San Diego County?
All of the administrative offices for the City of San Diego are closed, along with most of the city's recreation centers and its pools and libraries, according to the city website. Plenty of parks remain open for the holiday including San Diego County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.
