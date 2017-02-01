Violent protesters block Berkley talk...

Violent protesters block Berkley talk by Breitbart editor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk Wednesday by a polarizing editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns. The decision was made two hours before the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos because a crowd of more than 1,500 had gathered outside the venue, the university said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Real Estate Agents Wed linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Wed linda35ny 1
Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12) Tue 619ride 117
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Mon IPC 1
Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego Jan 30 NathanN2 1
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... Jan 28 25or6to4 1
MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego Jan 28 Local 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC