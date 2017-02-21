Vineyard Ramblings: MWI to host a Sauvignon Blanc technical tasting
Learn about one of the fastest growing varietals in the marketplace. Join UC Ag Advisor Glenn McGourty, John Buechsenstein and local winemakers to taste and explore the world of Sauvignon Blanc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
