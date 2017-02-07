Victim identified in Rolando falling ...

Victim identified in Rolando falling death

Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

San Diego Police officers were dispatched early Saturday morning to 63rd Street regarding a man who had fallen from his fourth floor apartment. When officers arrived on scene Saturday, they found 25-year-old Smith unconscious in the courtyard and bleeding from an apparent head injury.

San Diego, CA

